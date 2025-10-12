Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

