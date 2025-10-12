JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

