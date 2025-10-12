GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

