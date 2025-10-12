Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953,933 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

