Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

