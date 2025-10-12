Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 107 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,757,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

