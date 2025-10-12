Natural Investments LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

