Natural Investments LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

