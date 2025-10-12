Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Cwm LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $54,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.