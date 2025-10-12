Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 50 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $278.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.68.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

