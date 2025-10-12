Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

