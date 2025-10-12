Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 15,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after buying an additional 668,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.