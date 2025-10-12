waypoint wealth counsel Invests $439,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,333,000. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $175.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.