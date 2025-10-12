2,313 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $175.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $190.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

