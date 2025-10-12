waypoint wealth counsel Acquires 103 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of waypoint wealth counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

