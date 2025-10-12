Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $446.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.88.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

