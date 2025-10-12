Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 155.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 7.8%

AMD stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $240.10. The company has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

