VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 6.2%

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

