1858 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 2.8%

GD opened at $333.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.94.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

