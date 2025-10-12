Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New $694,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

