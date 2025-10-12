Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $252.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

