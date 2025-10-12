Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.