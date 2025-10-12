Cwm LLC Has $722.58 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,940,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,291 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.95% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $722,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

