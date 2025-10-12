Orca Investment Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $301.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.19 and a 200-day moving average of $280.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $311.66.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

