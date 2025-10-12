Cwm LLC Has $233.31 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $233,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $470.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $488.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.89 and a 200-day moving average of $427.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

