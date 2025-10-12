Acorn Creek Capital LLC Sells 218 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Acorn Creek Capital LLC decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of SMH stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $348.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

