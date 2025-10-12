The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

