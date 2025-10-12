Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7%

SCHX opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

