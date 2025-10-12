Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $227.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.62 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

