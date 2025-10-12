U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.8%

USB opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

