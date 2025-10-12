5,300 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Purchased by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Travelers Companies makes up 1.5% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE TRV opened at $269.92 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.23 and a 52 week high of $287.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

