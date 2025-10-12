Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $257.28 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

