Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 5.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.12% of Stryker worth $174,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $364.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.