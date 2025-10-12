Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416,156 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.