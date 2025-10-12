Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $209.12. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

