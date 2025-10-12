Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,517 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,510,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after buying an additional 686,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $182.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

