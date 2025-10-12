iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 820.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

