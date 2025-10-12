Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 247,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 201,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.84.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

Vertiv stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

