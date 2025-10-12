The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.73 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

