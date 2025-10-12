Natural Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CL opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.