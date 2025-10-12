Prostatis Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $252.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

