Board of the Pension Protection Fund Takes $1.02 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on C. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

