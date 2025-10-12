SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $257.28 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

