Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $80,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $364.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.83.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

