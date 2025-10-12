Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Reduced by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $321.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.30 and its 200-day moving average is $299.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

