Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $122.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.