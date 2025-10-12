Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $122.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
