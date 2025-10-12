Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $529,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 7.7%

PayPal stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.66.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

