Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Clarendon Private LLC

Clarendon Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $429.59 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.