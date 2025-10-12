Acorn Creek Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Acorn Creek Capital LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $207.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.01 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

