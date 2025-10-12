Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $281.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $307.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.